Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
HIV Immunity Cost Calculator
HIV Immunity Cost Calculator
Find out how much it will cost you to become immune to HIV
🏷 Free
Health and Fitness
+ 1
A CDC and FDA approved oral pill gives you the capability of becoming as much as 99% immune to HIV. Last year the UK became the latest country to offer the pill for free, however it still remains overpriced in several countries around the world.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
22m ago