Biyan Wang
Maker
I have been playing guitar for more than ten years. In the beginning, I did not use a metronome often. Because I don’t want to take a real metronome, It’s not convenient at all. After several years, I finally found that it’s harmful to a guitar player without using a metronome and decide to make some changes. So I tried to find a virtual metronome for phones, unfortunately, most of the software metronomes are developed using some sleep method. It’s not accurate enough to be used. So I developed a metronome with python. It’s ugly and can not be used in phones. After another “several years”, I decided to make a new one. it should have a pretty face, web-based so that everyone can use it without installing anything. At the end of the introduction, I’d like to say, it’s really important to use a metronome when you are playing any instrument. And finally, you will benefit from it.
