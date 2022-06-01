Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
History Book
Ranked #17 for today
History Book
Search the content of your browsing history
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Collect
Share
Stats
History Book automatically saves the content of your browsing history for searching. By default, it only saves web pages with articles. You can also exclude websites that you never want to auto-save. It syncs the saved items via iCloud.
Launched in
Safari Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Search
by
History Book
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Promoted
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
History Book by
History Book
was hunted by
Zhenyi Tan
in
Safari Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Search
. Made by
Zhenyi Tan
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
History Book
is not rated yet. This is History Book's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#35
Report