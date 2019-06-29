HiStaff
What’s HiStaff? HiStaff is a service that boosts the staff’s productivity by offering new ways to increase employee motivation and happiness. Features: - Events Management - Public Board - Internal News - Manage Teams - Staff management Our Targets Handling of Employee Information and documents Having a human management software for businesses and startups is not always cost-effective. HiStaff allows companies to archive their employees' documents and information free of charge. Manage Events How to hold internal events is one of the problems of companies. HiStaff by presenting new ideas allows event management to be done as easily as possible. Increase Productivity Many factors are affecting the staff's productivity in the workplace, the relationship between manager and staff and environmental factors are the main factors, therefore we will focus on these two factors in achieving our goal. Ultimately, increasing employee's productivity results in increasing the quality of products and services that are going to be provided. Boost motivation and happiness It is Obvious that a happy employee will make the environment happy and energetic! We are constantly attempting to provide solutions for maximizing employee’s motivation and joy.
Awesome service! Great work @mostafa_soufi
Perfect product for the perfect use
