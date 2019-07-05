Deals
HiRise Wireless
HiRise Wireless
A 3-way wireless charger in 1 package
Android
iPhone
+ 1
The HiRise wireless charger delivers a gorgeous upright desktop stand for mobile phones, a wireless charging pad for AirPods and a USB-C portable wireless charger for travel - all in one beautiful chrome and leather package
Featured
2 hours ago
Twelve South's HiRise Wireless is a super versatile wireless smartphone charger
Wireless charging has been a wonderful addition to mainstream flagship smartphones including the iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy lineup and Google's Pixel phones. But there hasn't been a really great option for bringing the benefits of wireless charging with you on the road, while keepin...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This looks fantastic ,love the ease of switching from vertical to flat lie
2 hours ago
