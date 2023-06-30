Products
Home
→
Product
→
HireWise
HireWise
A fresh job board theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
Visit
Upvote 9
30% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A job board theme for those who want to own a clean, modern and straight to the point platform and help people find their next adventure.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
HireWise
About this launch
HireWise
A fresh job board theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
HireWise by
HireWise
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
HireWise
is not rated yet. This is HireWise's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report