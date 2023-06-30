Products
HireWise

HireWise

A fresh job board theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX

A job board theme for those who want to own a clean, modern and straight to the point platform and help people find their next adventure.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
 by
HireWise
About this launch
HireWise
HireWise by
HireWise
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
