Ranked #2 for today
HireSure.ai
Pave for India to benchmark and communicate compensation
HireSure.ai is an API-driven compensation benchmarking and communication tool. We integrate with HR/payroll systems, removing the need for manual data entry, and also getting updated in real-time.
Launched in
API
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
HireSure.ai was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
API
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Anurag Dixit
. Featured on August 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
37
Comments
9
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#166
