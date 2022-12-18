Products
HireJrDevs
HireJrDevs
Job board focused on helping Jr developers find jobs easily
The goal of HireJrDevs is to help junior developers find jobs easily in one place without having to waste time searching on huge job boards.
Launched in
Tech
,
Side Project
,
Career
by
Hire Jr Devs
About this launch
Hire Jr Devs
Job board focused on helping Jr developers find jobs easily
HireJrDevs by
Hire Jr Devs
was hunted by
Bryam Loaiza
in
Tech
,
Side Project
,
Career
. Made by
Bryam Loaiza
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Hire Jr Devs
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#22
