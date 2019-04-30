Effective lightweight hiring software for startups and small businesses. Affordable and easy-to-use ATS that helps your team to organise the hiring process and find right candidates in less time and cheaper.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ivan PodgurskiyMaker@ivan_podgurskiy
Hey there Product Hunters! Great pleasure to introduce HireFunnel to you today, the affordable and effective hiring software designed for startups and small businesses. Many of you would agree that the most important aspect of any venture is the team and this fact puts a lot of pressure on hiring. In the life cycle of any startup, there comes a point when it becomes counter-effective to manage the hiring process through enormous spreadsheets and endless email chains. This is where HireFunnel comes in, on our platform you can organise all your applicants from multiple sources in one place and make a collaborative decision with the rest of your team to determine the right candidates, saving you time on the way as well as potentially thousands of dollars by helping you to avoid wrong hires. Perks and Features: 🔥 Organise your candidates from all sources in one place 🔥 Clear and Intuitive design 🔥 Customise Pre-Interview Assessment Form 🔥 Collaborate with your team in choosing the right candidate 🔥 No Limits on number of vacancies 🔥 No Limit on the size of the hiring team 🔥 No Lengthy Contracts 🔥 Affordable Pricing 🚀We are a young Startup with a ton of new exciting features in the pipeline, so stay tuned!! HireFunnel’s goal is to design solutions for the real pain points of hiring, so any feedback on the product or feature requests based on the first hand experience are always much appreciated!
Upvote (1)Share·