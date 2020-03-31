Discussion
Jaira Romero
Maker
In the last 2 weeks, over 4 million people have lost their jobs. Projections estimate that over 30% will be unemployed in the next few months. There is enormous uncertainty, fear and frustration. Millions will be on the job hunt looking for a new role. And during this volatile time, scammers will pop up, companies will take employees for granted and financial insecurity will lead to us accepting low quality job offers. But this problem can be fixed. I launched HiredWoman.com to bring a layer of trust, curation & equality to the job search. Our community is for everyone - women and men alike. But, in these times of massive gender disparity in tech, our focus is on curating the best jobs at female-friendly companies. To be specific, we curate & approve companies that support maternity leave, have women in leadership roles, are ranked well by women on Comparably.com, give qualified women & men equal opportunity & have leadership teams that are actively working to close the gender gap in their org. Simply put, our aim is to connect forward-thinking, female-friendly companies to talented job seekers. We are live in 6 cities in the United States (SF, NYC, LA, Chicago, Austin & Seattle) and 3 in Europe (London, Paris & Berlin). We post jobs across a wide variety of roles including: marketing, design, engineering, product, sales & support. Join our community of strong professionals supporting each other during these challenging times. Thanks, Jaira
