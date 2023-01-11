Products
Home
→
Product
→
hireBrain
Ranked #13 for today
hireBrain
Where AI meets tech talent and HR/Recruitment
Visit
Upvote 23
90% Discount Candidate
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
HireBrain streamlines the recruitment process by providing HR professionals and Tech job seekers with a powerful suite of tools, allowing them to quickly identify and connect with the best candidates or make a job search as efficient as possible.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
by
hireBrain
About this launch
hireBrain
Where AI meets Tech Talent and HR/Recruitment
0
reviews
68
followers
Follow for updates
hireBrain by
hireBrain
was hunted by
Lucas Oliveira
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Kelvin Oliveira
and
Lucas Oliveira
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
hireBrain
is not rated yet. This is hireBrain's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
14
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#18
Report