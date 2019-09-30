Hipstamatic X Analog Camera

Discussion
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
From 10 years later, Hipstamatic is still around and deep in its retro roots: "Hipstamatic celebrates 10 years this Tuesday with a free download for iPhone called Hipstamatic X. The anniversary app will bring some of the simple, original analog charm of the first app as well as a stable of old-school cameras, from Pinhole to Tintype. Hipstamatic keeps its focus on old-fashioned notions of fun and magic in photography. The anniversary app with new Eazy Camera, the app founders hope, is a return to a care-free way to live with photography. 'The fun of photography has really been drained over the years as we all worry about perfection,' co-founder Lucas Allen Buick, wrote in announcing Hipstamtic X. 'The brilliance of a point-and-shoot is that it captures a moment in time and as the photographer, you are free to continue to experience those moments without stopping to edit and share.'”
