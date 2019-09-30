Log InSign up
Hipstamatic X Analog Camera

Beautiful point & shoot analog photography

The brilliance of a point-and-shoot is that it captures a moment in time and as the photographer, you are free to continue to experience those moments without stopping to edit and share.
From 10 years later, Hipstamatic is still around and deep in its retro roots: "Hipstamatic celebrates 10 years this Tuesday with a free download for iPhone called Hipstamatic X. The anniversary app will bring some of the simple, original analog charm of the first app as well as a stable of old-school cameras, from Pinhole to Tintype. Hipstamatic keeps its focus on old-fashioned notions of fun and magic in photography. The anniversary app with new Eazy Camera, the app founders hope, is a return to a care-free way to live with photography. 'The fun of photography has really been drained over the years as we all worry about perfection,' co-founder Lucas Allen Buick, wrote in announcing Hipstamtic X. 'The brilliance of a point-and-shoot is that it captures a moment in time and as the photographer, you are free to continue to experience those moments without stopping to edit and share.'”
