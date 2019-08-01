Discussion
Hi 👋, I’m Roel I'm very excited to share the app I've been working on the past months: Hippo. An app that helps you remember all the important things about the persons you care for. 🤯 My problem: forgetting things all the time I have been struggling with my memory at work and in my personal life. I used to forget children’s names, someone's job, birthdays, anniversaries and other important life events. This made me insecure and unhappy. Because I like to be attentive and thoughtful! So, I started tracking notes linked to persons in a simple Airtable database and that helped me a lot! I decided to turn that idea into an app. Go from forgetful 😬💭 to attentive 🤗💬 With the Hippo app, you can keep track of your friends, family and loved ones. • Refresh your memory before you meet. • Make notes after you have met. • Create events to remind yourself of important dates. • Use to-dos so you don't forget to keep in touch Next time you meet, a glance at the person's profile in Hippo is all you need to remember the details! 🔒 Privacy Similar apps often require full access to your address book and store your data on their servers. I'm always scared away by that, so I took extra care of privacy. Your data is only stored on your device. I don't operate any servers for Hippo. You don't need an account. And access to your Contacts is optional. I'm looking forward to your questions and feedback!
This looks very useful. Simple and easy to use! You might want to consider posting on https://remote.tools as well :)
@hrishikesh1990 Thanks 🙏 I'll post it there too.
Looks like an easy to use app to make me a bit more attentive :)
Reol, This look very promising and easy to use Any plan to release android version ??
@binumathew1 Thanks Binu! I'm not planning to make an Android version right now, sorry. Hippo was created in Swift (I really wanted learn native app development), so it would be a big task to make it ready for Android. First I'm planning to make a Mac version when Catalina comes out!