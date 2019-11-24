Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hippidy

Hippidy

The best way to comparison shop online 💰

Hippidy is the only comparison shopping site that is actually built to be user friendly. Hippidy shows price history with 99% accuracy up to 90 days in the past. No ads, no stress — just accurate data and the easiest way to shop and save up to 70% off.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Phi Pham
Phi Pham
Maker
We first came up with the idea of Hippidy at a friends-giving dinner in 2018. We discussed how the online shopping experience had become as stressful and overwhelming as shopping at a mall on Black Friday morning. With so much information online, it can be difficult to know where to start the shopping journey. Bouncing around sites looking for the best prices, reading customer reviews from various sources, as well as studying content articles about products from trusted blogs - it’s just all too much. That’s why over the past year, we sought out to fix this. Providing our users with three core shopping comparison features, designed to be completely user friendly - Ad-free Price Comparison, Price History Charts & Consolidated Product Reviews.
Upvote (1)Share