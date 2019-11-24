Discussion
Phi Pham
Maker
We first came up with the idea of Hippidy at a friends-giving dinner in 2018. We discussed how the online shopping experience had become as stressful and overwhelming as shopping at a mall on Black Friday morning. With so much information online, it can be difficult to know where to start the shopping journey. Bouncing around sites looking for the best prices, reading customer reviews from various sources, as well as studying content articles about products from trusted blogs - it’s just all too much. That’s why over the past year, we sought out to fix this. Providing our users with three core shopping comparison features, designed to be completely user friendly - Ad-free Price Comparison, Price History Charts & Consolidated Product Reviews.
