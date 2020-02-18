Discussion
Kirill Fomin
Maker
Hi! Happy to be on ProductHunt with our product! Thanks @ for hunting) Instagram allows you set up one link in your profile. This is the only one place where you can hook an audience and transfer it to the right page. Therefore, this link in the profile should be as useful as possible: lead to your contact and give maximum information.This is the problem that the service Hipolink.net solves. Now you can set up one «Hipolink» link in the Instagram bio, and place all the necessary information on this page. You can add messengers, social networks, phone, email for communication, photos, videos, application form and many other things. Visually, you can customize the page for yourself. You can change the style of text, buttons, background. Also, we are implemented a powerful analytics of the page. It’s possible to watch the number of unique visitors to the page, as well as track the number of clicks on the various buttons to adapt your page and to move the most sought-after buttons up. Using the Add-ons section, you'll be able to set up Facebook Pixel, Google Tag Manager, and Telegram notifications. We have been working on this service for a long time and we hope you enjoy our product. If you have any questions, just ask us, we will be happy to answer :)
Awesome, let's hope bloggers will love Hipolink :)
Maker
A very interesting product idea!
Maker
Very helpful product. Must have for indie makers!
Maker
Very easy to use, thanks for the great product!
Maker
@vitalii_isaenko thanks for your review, you are welcome :)