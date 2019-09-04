Discussion
Maker
Thomas Smith
Hey all, I'm Tom, the developer behind Hipdesk. I discovered co-working spaces a couple of years ago and their rise during this time has been phenomenal. You can now work from a desk in London, a hammock in Thailand or a jungle in Colombia and have instant access to a community of like-minded people. Hipdesk is a platform to help digital nomads and remote workers discover and book great co-working spaces quickly and easily. We look for spaces that encourage productivity and community and avoid listing ordinary shared offices that don't have that "hip" vibe. The project is in its early stages at the moment and we're looking to add more spaces soon. However, we're really pleased in the interest shown by spaces so far. I'm looking for feedback and whether you think it could be a useful site for people. Thanks for reading and feel free to ask questions.
