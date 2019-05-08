Discover unique camping experiences on ranches, nature preserves, farms, vineyards and land across the U.S. Book tent camping, treehouses, cabins, yurts, primitive backcountry sites, car camping, airstreams, tiny houses, RV camping, glamping tents and more.
The 'Airbnb For Campsites' Just Made It A Lot Easier To Get Outside This SummerIf you begin every summer with a promise to spend more time exploring the great outdoors, a new app just made it much more likely that this might be the year you'll actually follow through.
Forbes
Amazing campsites and hosts. Booking experience is great. I’ve gotten more nature in my life because of Hipcamp
Before, I would have liked to have an app - now I’m pumped it’s here!
I love Hipcamp so muchAndrea Barrica has used this product for one year.
Alyssa RavasioMakerHiring@alyraz · Founder, Hipcamp
Hi Product Hunt - I'm excited to announce the launch of the Hipcamp Camping App. We launched Hipcamp five years ago with a mission to get more people outside by making it simpler to discover great camping. It wasn't until we were discovered on PH that traction really started to take off - it was a PH post that sparked our seed round! It's been a long and beautiful journey to get here and we couldn't have done it without this community's support — thank you! P.s. Congratulations to the team for a lot of hard work and a beautiful app.
