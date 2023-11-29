Products
This is the latest launch from Hinge Wrapped
Hinge Wrapped 2.0

Analytics for your dating life

Hinge Wrapped is a data-driven summary of your love life. This year we built the entire thing from scratch using some of our favourite new tech, and introduced a few exciting new features
Dating
Data & Analytics
Hinge Wrapped
About this launch
Hinge Wrapped 2.0
Niko Draca
Niko Draca
Featured on November 30th, 2023.
It first launched on December 14th, 2021.
