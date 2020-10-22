Built with reverence for Tesla’s minimalist aesthetic and designed to enhance the Tesla interior experience, Hills accessories add a touch of personal expression, to make your Tesla Model 3 & Tesla Model Y entirely unique.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
Founder, @Hills @Melriver
Hey fellow Hunters ✌🏼, I’m excited to finally unveil Hills – My team and I have been hard at work for the past 14 months, obsessed with creating the ultimate accessory brand for Tesla. I acquired my Tesla Model 3 in early 2019. At the time, it felt so uniquely different! But the meteoric rise in Tesla sales has led to an endless sea of the same cars in superchargers, parking lots, or just on the road. Tesla only offers 4 exterior color options, 2 interior options, and 3 types of rims – reducing options to optimize production lines given the ambitious sales targets they have. As much as I loved my new car, I started to feel frustrated by my lack of differentiation and that's when I decided to come up with a solution 💡. Hills’ mission is to offer all Tesla Model 3 & Model Y owners a way to make their car truly theirs. We are dedicated to creating the very best possible products to upgrade your Tesla experience while aligning with Tesla’s minimalistic aesthetic. The products are made in Europe from real wood, each product with a different stripe pattern. 🎉 Product Hunt Deal Being a heavy Product Hunter myself, I’d like to offer you an upgrade to make your Tesla Interior even more customized: add your initials on Hills Dashboard products for free ($50 value) with the code « HUNTLAUNCH » at checkout. We’re launching with limited stock today – all products are crafted from real wood and made-to-order, requiring significant manufacturing time. The estimated delivery time is displayed on the cart. Check it out and let me know what you think 👋🏼!
Share
Rahul Ramchand
Botmonster 🔥
I've been following Hills' design since its inception several months ago and have to say, the products look absolutely stunning. Mehdi and his team have put a lot of love into this project and you can tell at first glance on the site. Congrats!
Share
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
Founder, @Hills @Melriver
@rahulr047 Thanks Rahul, really appreciate it 🙌🏼
Share
Danny D
🎈
Well this looks absolutely fantastic! Please make something available for Model S at some point, I‘d love to be able to style my interior with these kinds of sleek, high quality addons. Almost makes me want to get a Model 3 instead...
Share
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
Founder, @Hills @Melriver
@danny_d1 Hey Dan! Thanks so much for your nice comment about the products. I'm glad you like them as much as we do!
Share
Mehdi Izemmour
Maker
Founder, @Hills @Melriver
@danny_d1 As for the Model S question: we're focused on designing the best accessories for Model 3 and Model Y. It's definitely in our plans to expand the product line, but will stay focused on those two models for now.
Share