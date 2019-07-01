Deals
HIGHTYPE
HIGHTYPE
The first 3D type foundry for VR/AR, games, 3D-web and CGI
Virtual Reality
3D Printing
+ 3
Hightype is a Berlin based Typefoundry focusing on spatial typography. They design fonts for use in spatial contexts. While exploring arising possibilities, they specialise in the necessities of 3D-environments.
Featured
16 minutes ago
Meet Hightype, the type foundry for three-dimensional fonts
"Typography occupies such a wonderful spot between the abstract, the concrete and even the haptic," explains the founding designer. Combining an interest in graphic design and spatial practices, one of Manuel's fundamental aims for the project lies in "inviting designers to profit from the rich world of three-dimensional tools," not to mention seeing and appreciating what said designers come up with as a result.
Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Until now I never thought about the need for 3D/spatial fonts 🤔
17 hours ago
Manuel Roßner
Maker
@rrhoover
I hope 3D-type will spark a new ways of dealing with (virtual) space — Also 3D-Printing is a possible application
17 hours ago
