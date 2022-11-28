Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Highrise Metaverse
Highrise Metaverse
Ranked #2 for today

Highrise Metaverse

Creative social metaverse

Free
Embed
Build, trade, hangout - immerse yourself in a world of bold art, custom rooms, and rich social experiences crafted with our house-made tools. After all, Highrise is anything you want it to be! Own the metaverse.
Launched in Android, iOS, RPGs +2 by
Highrise Metaverse
About this launch
Highrise Metaverse
Highrise MetaverseCreative social metaverse
0
reviews
165
followers
Highrise Metaverse by
Highrise Metaverse
was hunted by
Eva Juretic
in Android, iOS, RPGs. Made by
Anton Bernstein
,
Eva Juretic
and
Benjamin
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Highrise Metaverse
is not rated yet. This is Highrise Metaverse's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#35