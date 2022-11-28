Products
Highrise Metaverse
Ranked #2 for today
Highrise Metaverse
Creative social metaverse
Build, trade, hangout - immerse yourself in a world of bold art, custom rooms, and rich social experiences crafted with our house-made tools. After all, Highrise is anything you want it to be! Own the metaverse.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
RPGs
+2 by
Highrise Metaverse
About this launch
Highrise Metaverse
Creative social metaverse
Highrise Metaverse by
Highrise Metaverse
was hunted by
Eva Juretic
in
Android
,
iOS
,
RPGs
. Made by
Anton Bernstein
,
Eva Juretic
and
Benjamin
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Highrise Metaverse
is not rated yet. This is Highrise Metaverse's first launch.
76
6
#2
#35
