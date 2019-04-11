Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Highlights for Chrome

Highlights for Chrome

Highlight as you read and create a personal knowledge repo

get it
Highlight, tag and add private notes across the web. All your notes and tags will popup next time you visit the page. Search across all your highlights and notes from a single dashboard.
Build your personal knowledge repository now.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Gokul NK
Gokul NK
Makers
Gokul NK
Gokul NK
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.