This is the latest launch from Augie Studio
See Augie Studio’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Highlighter
Highlighter
Turn ANY video into a highlight reel — instantly!
Augie Studio’s Highlighter makes pulling social video highlights fast and easy. Upload your video, set a prompt, and let Augie automatically spotlight the best moments. Truly the FASTEST way to create and share social videos!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
Video
by
Augie Studio
Augie Studio
Making video creation accessible and intuitive for everyone
48
reviews
572
followers
Highlighter by
Augie Studio
was hunted by
Jeremy Toeman
in
. Made by
Jeremy Toeman
,
Gabi Rubino
,
Scott Havird
,
JT White
,
RJ Cruz
,
Kay Provencher
,
,
Ingrid Husby
,
Chintan Rajpara
,
Megan West
,
and
Niranjan Salimath
. Featured on September 29th, 2024.
Augie Studio
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 48 users. It first launched on May 2nd, 2023.
Upvotes
30
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
