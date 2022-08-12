Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Highlighted for iOS
Ranked #3 for today
Highlighted for iOS
Stop forgetting what you read.
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
“App of the Day“ - Apple, Inc.
Make powerful book highlights, and stop forgetting what you read. Highlighted makes it easy to capture, organize, revisit, and export important parts of your books.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Books
by
Highlighted
About this launch
Highlighted
Stop forgetting what you read.
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Highlighted for iOS by
Highlighted
was hunted by
Muhil Venkat
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Books
. Featured on August 13th, 2022.
Highlighted
is not rated yet. This is Highlighted's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#163
Report