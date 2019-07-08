Discussion
Allen Wang
Hi Community, Designer from One Switch. My new personal project now is live, it’s an idea from when I’m running. I was stuck with how to take a picture of myself when I am running alone, it’s too slow to control your iPhone camera by your Apple Watch. Put down your phone, take a video, extract HD frames after you run. The whole app was written by Google Flutter, it’s available on both iOS and Google Play. Here’re three free promo codes to the community, if you used, please leave a comment below, thank you in advance. NLW4T39L4JM9 7JPWHXW6E6HF 6P9KPXNFWKAE
