Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
High Five
High Five
Say thanks on Slack with a high five
Slack
Productivity
Boost your team morale, recognise awesomeness and simply make Slack way more fun by using High Five! It's a great way to display and track recognition to bring people together, now that we are further apart.
Try for free!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
5 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Murat Mutlu
Hunter
Co-Founder, @marvelapp
Our new favorite Slack app at
@marvelapp
is finally live!
Upvote
Share
5mins
Send