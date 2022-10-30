Sign in
HiFast
Deposit, spend, & withdraw cash & crypto
Hifast is A crypto payment company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions across Africa either with internet or no internet connection.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Web3
by
HiFast
About this launch
HiFast
Deposit, spend, & withdraw Cash & crypto assets with HiFast
HiFast by
HiFast
was hunted by
OMOTAYO BLESSING
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Web3
. Made by
OMOTAYO BLESSING
Featured on October 31st, 2022.
HiFast
is not rated yet. This is HiFast's first launch.
