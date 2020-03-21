Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kathleen Garvin
Maker
I moved from Philadelphia to St. Petersburg, Florida, in late summer 2015. I was excited for a new adventure! And also terrified of living among the huge bugs I'd always heard about. After settling into my apartment, the next step was to secure a pest control service. BUT — the pictures of bugs... they were EVERYWHERE. I decided to work with a developer on Upwork to create the Chrome extension I needed. And with that, Hide images with NOPE. was born. Use this free extension to block images on the page and on videos. Toggle back and forth to see — or unsee — what you want. Create a peaceful and distraction-free space with Hide images with NOPE. Here's the full description on the Chrome Web Store: Articles with images get better engagement and time on page. Publishers know this. However, sometimes you — the reader — need information about a subject and don't WANT to see any images. That's where Hide images with NOPE. comes in. + Deathly afraid of bugs and could REALLY do without seeing pictures of them when looking for exterminator services online? + Want to hate-read about a particular celebrity, but can't stand to see their image splashed alongside the text? + Looking to be an informed citizen, but can't stomach seeing X politician on the page? We gotchu. With Hide images with NOPE., you can conveniently block out images. Download the extension, click on the icon and choose "Hide." Change your mind? You can easily toggle back to "Show." Download Hide images with NOPE., the FREE image blocker, today! Update (9/2018): The extension now covers most advertising images and videos. P.S. You might have to wait for the website to finish loading and/or then refresh the page before the extension begins working.
UpvoteShare