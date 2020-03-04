Discussion
DK the Human
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! For the last several months, I've been working on a Chrome/Firefox extension that hides distractions on sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Amazon, LinkedIn, Instagram, Reddit, and Gmail. Today's websites are designed to suck us in and keep us engaged by providing a never-ending stream of content. The longer we stay, the more ads we'll see, the more products we'll buy, and the more we'll boost their revenue and engagement metrics. Companies might talk about putting their users first, but their business models provide powerful incentivizes to get people hooked. If you care about spending your time well, you might try avoiding these sites entirely. But that's often difficult in practice because these sites offer genuinely useful services. YouTube is designed to make us spend hours falling down their recommendations rabbit hole, but it also holds a wealth of knowledge found nowhere else. How can we get the good parts while avoiding the bad? That's where Hide Feed comes in: It removes distractions on websites so that you can use them without getting sidetracked. That means being able to respond to messages on Facebook or Twitter without getting sucked into the feed. Or find a particular email in Gmail without seeing all the unread ones. Or order items on Amazon without being bombarded by advertisements for things you don't need. I designed Hide Feed with your privacy as a top priority. Here's what that means: 🔒 Hide Feed requests access only to the sites you select, not all sites. 🚫 Hide Feed contains zero tracking or analytics code. 💰 Hide Feed makes money by offering a premium tier, not by selling your data. ✅ Your browsing history stays in your browser and is never transmitted. Hide Feed is part of a suite of tools I'm developing to help people spend their time well, and I'd love to hear your feedback! Thanks so much. DK P.S. If you'd like to read about the process behind developing Hide Feed, I've been keeping a daily, public journal at https://roadtoramen.com
I’ve been looking for something exactly like this—installed and it’s great
This is AMAAZZIIINNGGGG - thanks for saving me so much time :) Love the ability to customize the images and the easy toggle to hide / show feed.
