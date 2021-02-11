discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bereket Semagn
Maker
code + design :)
Hey makers! 👋🏻 After spending months using similar products to Hidden Tools, I just couldn't find the product that had stunning, underrated, overrated, unique, and useful tools. I'm not just talking about a one time use, something that would make you want to come back again. I currently use Microsoft Edge, used to use Chrome. I bookmarked so many things on Chrome but when I switched browsers I had to constantly keep coming back to my Google Chrome bookmarks to find what helpful tools I had saved. I know it's not just me. So, why are we doing this? There's a simple solution for that. Introducing Hidden Tools, a collection of hand curated tools and resources for your needs. After being inspired by @5harath's project: Tools for Makers, I had the opportunity to speak to him about my project which he liked and he was kind enough to hunt Hidden Tools today, thank you Sharath! 🙏🏻 We're always open to suggestions for tools! Check out the site below: https://hiddentools.io Have an amazing Thursday! 👊🏻 Bereket
Share
Good luck with the launch @dustininfinity ! Thanks for including clublink.to ✌️
@dustininfinity Good luck! So cool to see ClubLink.to in your list! 🙏🏻
@spekulatius1984 No problem, my pleasure!
Found this kid on Twitter who's killing it lately on Product Hunt. I can't help but wonder how passionate he is when it comes to building products! His energy, curiosity, and execution is 💯 Join me to show some support and love to this young maker ❤️
Love it, and the UI looks neat🙌🏼
@officialexaking Thank you!
@soheilpro Thanks Soheil!
A bi-weekly cycle is called a sprint, a daily cycle is called a Bereket! Another launch for the man, the legend
@yaniv_silberman1 LOL you are the legend!
@boltfeedback Haha thanks Tom!
Great example of: do one thing, and do it well. Congrats on the launch Bereket!
@anthony_n_simon Exactly! Thank you Anthony! Love using Panelbear to track analytics!
Love it as always! Make it the 1st of the day 👊
@xianmingchen Thank you so much Damon!
It looks great! Good job! :)
Awesome work as always.
@curtisjcummings Thanks, Curtis!!