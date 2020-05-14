Discussion
Anna Voshkarina
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👀 I am so happy to introduce our new plugin for Figma, which makes the designing process much funnier! 100 times funnier! Who said there's no room for memes in the workflow? Random Kittens that are added to your layouts will help you make a decision about your design, or they may just cheer you up if you're sad. Meetings will be much more fun when you invite Kittens. These Kittens are skilled at design and they will tell you what they think about your design decisions. You can replace the art-director in your team with these Kittens or even usability testing in some cases. 🔥 The plugin is very easy to use: 1. Choose the frames you want to add cats to. 2. Launch the Hidden Kittens plugin. 3. Voila! Kittens will appear in a random place of every selected frame. New Kittens are constantly added and will bring more emotions to your work, stay tuned! What else do you think will help make the work in Figma more fun? And what would you like to see in future releases?
