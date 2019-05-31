HiCo Trading
Simple, convenient and reliable trading platform
#4 Product of the DayToday
Get the most from trading on crypto exchanges. Hico Trading is a professional trading platform with a user-friendly interface and a multifunctional set of tools, for example, such as advanced order types, news feed, flexible desktop configuration etc.
Ilya KrupinMaker@ilya_krupin · CEO HiCo Trading
Hi everyone! HiCo Trading is a crypto-trading platform that allows operating across the majority of crypto-exchanges via a single interface. Apart from that, HiCo Trading provides: trading automation through stop-loss & take-profit orders, multi-asset portfolio balance analysis, unified crypto-related newsfeed. Our goal is to turn crypto trading into a convenient and straightforward process. Through that, we want to become a go-to place for any crypto-trader. At this point, we offer a free 14-day trial with full access. Any questions and feedback are much appreciated. Tell us how we can make trading easier for you and we'll do it!
