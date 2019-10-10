Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Hiber
Hiber
IoT connected, pole to pole, east to west
Hardware
Internet of Things
+ 1
Hiber’s mission is to bring easy, affordable access to IoT connectivity to everyone on our beautiful planet.
Nano satellites make this happen by covering 100% of Earth’s surface.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
18 minutes ago
Meet Hiber, the Amsterdam space tech startup that wants to provide global IoT coverage at a low cost
This article will take you 7 minute(s) to read The Internet of Things (IoT) has provided the world with technology that enables the communication of data over a network without requiring any human interaction. For example, in a smart home you can control things like the lighting, thermostat, and security systems using your smartphone or a smart speaker.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send