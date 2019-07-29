Discussion
Luo Baishun
Hello everyone! 👋 My name is Luo Baishun, the CEO and the founder of Heyooo, Inc. I am so excited to post my very first project here at ProductHunt, HeyTerm, a web terminal to access and manage infrastructure from a browser. The HeyTerm idea came from a Chinese web hosting group on Telegram, some members complained that they felt so difficult to connect to their servers in another region, because of the network congestion abroad. It did happen to me sometimes too while I was trying to log in to my working RDP in the US, so I thought why not make a tool to help them and myself? The demo was done by my partner, Mufeng, in 1.5 weeks, and after a quick test we realize it's something that users need, so we implemented UI with the help of our designer, Mora. And it's just getting started, we do have a long roadmap but we also want to listen to your voice about the feature you want us to add. Any feedback is appreciated! I will be working with you to improve HeyTerm day by day.
