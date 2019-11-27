Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Benjamin Dell
Maker
Hello Product Hunters :) Ben here from HeySummit. We’re really excited to be launching on PH. The last year and a half has been an incredible journey. The idea for HeySummit was born from a simple need we had back in 2018 - or so we thought. Let’s host an online summit with 100+ speakers. Simple. Except it wasn’t. We couldn’t find a platform that would enable us to setup, promote and deliver an event like this. Sure, enterprise ‘event’ platforms existed but they were way too clunky and expensive. And they typically focused on offline events. So we thought we’d build one ourselves. In a little under 8 weeks, we went from having the idea to run a 100 speaker event, to building the platform from scratch and then hosting the event. Apart from hosting each talk live, everything was handled by the platform. It was such a success that we very quickly found many of the event’s attendees, speakers and sponsors asking us where they could get hold of the summit platform. We spent the next few months re-building the platform and enhancing it. Fast forward to today and we now have thousands of customers and have had amazing events hosted on our platform (with speakers from companies like Intercom, HubSpot and CrazyEgg - to name but a few). Most importantly though, we’ve helped our customers deliver compelling events that have helped them broaden their authority in their space, increase their marketing exposure and in many cases, generate an incredible amount of revenue. If you were to run an Online Summit to drive marketing exposure or revenue for your business, what topics would you cover and who would you invite to speak at it? To celebrate our PH launch, we’re running a special promotion - $99 for 3 months on our Business plan (this usually costs $747!). Simply head to our site and click the link in the header. We hope you like what we’ve created. HeySummit is very much guided by its community. Thank you!
UpvoteShare