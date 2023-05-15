Products
HeyOllie.AI

HeyOllie.AI

Find the perfect gift for everyone in your life with Ollie.

Free
Embed
Ollie is an AI shopping expert redefining how we shop online. Today, Ollie launches as your personal shopping assistant for every gift. Rediscover the fun side of gift giving by talking with Ollie about an upcoming holiday or special occasion.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Personal shopper
 by
HeyOllie.AI
About this launch
HeyOllie.AI
HeyOllie.AIFind the perfect gift for everyone in your life with Ollie.
0
reviews
3
followers
HeyOllie.AI by
HeyOllie.AI
was hunted by
Luke Kollman
in Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, Personal shopper. Made by
Matt Busigin
,
Bill Lennon
,
Max Fergus
and
Luke Kollman
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
HeyOllie.AI
is not rated yet. This is HeyOllie.AI's first launch.
