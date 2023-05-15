Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
HeyOllie.AI
HeyOllie.AI
Find the perfect gift for everyone in your life with Ollie.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ollie is an AI shopping expert redefining how we shop online. Today, Ollie launches as your personal shopping assistant for every gift. Rediscover the fun side of gift giving by talking with Ollie about an upcoming holiday or special occasion.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Personal shopper
by
HeyOllie.AI
PERCS NFT Gating
Ad
Default tokengating app for sincere brands on Shopify.
About this launch
HeyOllie.AI
Find the perfect gift for everyone in your life with Ollie.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
HeyOllie.AI by
HeyOllie.AI
was hunted by
Luke Kollman
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
,
Personal shopper
. Made by
Matt Busigin
,
Bill Lennon
,
Max Fergus
and
Luke Kollman
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
HeyOllie.AI
is not rated yet. This is HeyOllie.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report