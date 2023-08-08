Products
Home
→
Product
→
heyLibby
heyLibby
heyLibby talks to your leads gets them on your calendar.
For small businesses (<10 people), heyLibby uses AI to engage with your leads, qualify them based on questions you select, and get them on your calendar. It also highlights links for you and includes a CRM. It's free and can be set up in <5 minutes.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
heyLibby
The makers of heyLibby
About this launch
heyLibby
heyLibby talks to your leads gets them on your calendar.
heyLibby by
heyLibby
was hunted by
Tony Small
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Tony Small
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
heyLibby
is not rated yet. This is heyLibby's first launch.
