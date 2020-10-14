Heyhi
Matteo Mosca
👋🏼 (Hey)Hi, For the past five years, I've been working as CEO and outbound sales representative of my agency. I travelled the world to meet new clients (Milan, Dubai, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai), but when Covid-19 hit Italy, I've been forced to replace those meetings with video calls. Every client has its own favourite video conference platform, so I ended up having more than five video conferences tools installed on my computer. Furthermore, the process of sharing video call links is cumbersome, and the sales digital environments where you do those sales calls is barren, not inspiring for the salesman and the customers, and not close to my business style and brand. When clients come to visit you for the first time, they reach your address, they ring your doorbell, you open the door, and you take them on a studio tour before closing any deal. Heyhi maps this physical sales experience in a digital way. Hope you enjoy Heyhi :) Matteo
Aleksey RazbakovWeb Developer
Splendid! Cool idea, great implementation! It's just like calendly, but personalised and with instant call. Feels just like ringing a doorbell!
Matteo Mosca
thanks @razbakov :) was nice to talk to you live!
Alexis
Really good idea and well done it seems 💪
Matteo Mosca
thanks @alesas 🙏🏼
