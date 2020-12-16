discussion
Jijo Paul
MakerProduct Enthusiast
👋 Hi Hunters, I'm Jijo, a product manager on HeyForm. I am super excited to celebrate the launch of HeyForm with all of you. Our team was working for the last 3 months on a product that brings a new user experience while effectively collecting data through online forms. We made Heyform because we needed a solution for collecting data with better data insights. We have designed this in such a way that even the newbies to coding, who don't even know to write a "hello world" program in any programming language could use it. This is just a platform to start your data collection journey by creating elegant online forms within just a couple of clicks. What is the core features HeyForm provides? - Simple Drag and Drop components to build an online form - Facility to share with anyone and collect data. - Ability to amalgamate the submission of data at a commonplace - Protection from spam submissions - Seamless embedding - Multiple users and team collaboration in a single form. - Integrations with Email, Slack, Lark, Telegram, WeCom, DingTalk, and upcoming more. - Custom WordPress plugin with integration capability. - Analytics of submission from the dashboard. What are the main use cases? - Conduct surveys - Event registrations - Collect feedback - Quizzes and Exams - Contact Forms - Lead Generation What are the upcoming features of Heyform? - Conversational forms - 100+ form templates - 20+ Integrations - New data analytics tools - PayPal & Stripe payments - Import forms from URL I'm so grateful to our HeyForm team who helped to shape up HeyForm into what it's right now. Be that coolest guy to grab the first experience of HeyForm and check it out at https://heyformhq.com/ We’d love to hear your feedback, and answer any questions you may have :)
Nice platform with simple steps to create forms. Good Luck
@anumaria_george Thank you. Waiting for detailed feedback.