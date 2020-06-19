Hey Typo Fixer
Automatically rename HEY's 'Imbox' to 'Inbox'
Hey everyone— It’s 2020, we need to talk about HEY's "Imbox" typo. I get it. They wanted to be clever. "Important+Inbox" = Imbox. But it's not clever. It's just annoying. This little extension fixes that. Install it and when you use HEY the word "Imbox" will always be replaced with "Inbox".
@mooktakim that's what I've been thinking about too!
@mnlfrgr i feel like they specifically made this website for you: http://itsnotatypo.com/
Lol. Genius! :)
LOL this is hilarious
Insane.. Haha!