Hey Typo Fixer

Automatically rename HEY's 'Imbox' to 'Inbox'

HEY is out and the main question everyone has is: why the hell did they call it "Imbox"?
This little extension fixes that. Install it and when you use HEY the word "Imbox" will always be replaced with "Inbox".
Discussion
Manuel Frigerio
Hey everyone— It’s 2020, we need to talk about HEY's "Imbox" typo. I get it. They wanted to be clever. "Important+Inbox" = Imbox. But it's not clever. It's just annoying. This little extension fixes that. Install it and when you use HEY the word "Imbox" will always be replaced with "Inbox".
Mooktakim Ahmed
@mnlfrgr Haha! Love it I wonder what else we could fix.
Manuel Frigerio
@mooktakim that's what I've been thinking about too!
Swyx
@mnlfrgr i feel like they specifically made this website for you: http://itsnotatypo.com/
Nicolo S
Amazing 😂
Pierquinto
Lol. Genius! :)
David Chang
LOL this is hilarious
Wilson Bright
Insane.. Haha!
