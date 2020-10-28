discussion
Hey, Skip! is a reliable alternative to other short-link generator services. Every link provides in-depth link control by location, device, password protection, and more. Once a link is shared you can accurately track how it is performing and bundle it with other links to create a useful bank of links on your public profile. Speaking of public profiles, you can create a "link in bio" style landing page for your social media accounts with your own unique links, avatar, and username. Building off of social media, you can enable retargeting pixels with Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter, Quora, and AdRoll. A neat feature is the QR code that is generated with every link created. This is a great bonus for restaurant operators and real estate agents who need to offer a quick way for visitors to access a link, like a menu or property details. Hey, Skip! also integrates with your Slack account so that you can create a link within Slack by just typing in /heyskip and inserting your desired link to shorten. Great for internal documentation and providing short links for users via customer support. Even better, you can use the API via Hey, Skip! and Zapier to generate links for you based on specific triggers. As an example, I'm using Zapier with Google Sheets, Mailchimp, Gravity Forms, and Hey, Skip! to create unique links for newsletter subscribers that double as their referral link. All in all, Hey, Skip! has a ton of valuable features that anyone no matter their profession or business can benefit from. If you want a premium plan then use 'producthunt' at signup for 50% off for life!
