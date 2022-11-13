Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hey Midpoint
Hey Midpoint
Easily find spots in the middle. Food, parks, boba.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A simple way to find spots at the middle of two locations. 1. Enter two locations. 2. Pick what you're craving. 3. See results (with ratings!)
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
HeyMidpoint
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
HeyMidpoint
Easily find spots in the middle. Food, parks, boba.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Hey Midpoint by
HeyMidpoint
was hunted by
Chloe Barreau
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Chloe Barreau
and
Megan Ung
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
HeyMidpoint
is not rated yet. This is HeyMidpoint's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#53
Report