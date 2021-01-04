Log In
Hey it's Harold

Unlock your potential one text message at a time

Health and Fitness
Productivity
Quantified Self
Harold is a habit tracking method you can actually stick with. No more updating a google spreadsheet and then never looking at it again. Harold takes care of the tracking for you. Start building those daily habits and unlock your potential.
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Kyleigh Smith
Maker
Product Strategist, UX
Some of us can track our habits by updating a google spreadsheet or a journal everyday with no problem. The rest of us...will track for a few days and then never look at the spreadsheet again. Harold is for the rest of us. Harold comes to you and does all the tracking for you. That way you can focus on the habits that will get you where you want to go. One of my goals in 2020 was to launch a side project on Product Hunt. Harold has helped me get here. I hope he can help you reach your goals as well. There is a waitlist right now but I’m letting in new users every week (just making sure I can scale it properly). Please let me know what you think! If you have any questions or just want to chat, I hang out on Twitter so don’t hesitate to reach out!
Jimmy MarshallHead of People
Spectacular Work
