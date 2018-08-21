Hey Google, Tell Me Something Good
Google Assistant feature delivering daily dose of good news.
“Tell me something good” is a new experimental feature from Google for Assistant users in the U.S. that delivers your daily dose of good news. Just say “Hey Google, tell me something good” to receive a brief news summary about people who are solving problems for our communities and our world.
Google Assistant's latest feature delivers just the 'good news'You're not the only one feeling run down by the news of the day. The folks at Google apparently believe we could all use a dose of good news, at times, too. The company today announced it's testing a new Google Assistant feature called "Tell me something good" that will allo...
Google's Assistant is here to give you a break from the horrible news cycleThese days, you can't turn on-or scroll through-the news without hearing about horrible things, whether it's U.S. President Donald Trump's latest scandal or accounts of children abused in ICE facilities or the apocalyptic floods in India. Sometimes you just want to hear about something good for a change.
Ishaan Garg@ishaangarg · Android Developer, Shadowfax
Ignorance is bliss
