Hey, Copilot!
Hey, Copilot!
Hands-free Copilot access on your PC
Microsoft's 'Hey, Copilot!' lets Windows Insiders invoke Copilot Voice hands-free. This opt-in feature uses on-device wake word detection. Rolling out now for English language users in Insider channels.
About this launch
Hey, Copilot!
Hands-free Copilot access on your PC
Hey, Copilot! by
Hey, Copilot!
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Featured on May 17th, 2025.
Hey, Copilot!
is not rated yet. This is Hey, Copilot!'s first launch.