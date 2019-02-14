👋🏻Hey is a social network working as an extension you install on your browser. It appears on every web page, allowing you to interact with your peers and get a financial compensation when doing so. Discuss, ask, share. Everywhere 🔥
Olivier taberyMaker@otabery
Basically, we were getting very frustrated to systematically having to open up a new tab to get information about something we were viewing on the internet page we were visiting. You open up Facebook to comment on a newspaper article. You open up TripAdvisor to get insight about an experience. You open up google to get extra information about a product. You use NPM whenever you have a coding question. This has to stop : Hey allows you to get that information directly when you're on the website !
