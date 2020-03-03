Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel
Maker
Hello, this is Daniel and I'm one of the creators of Hextio Viruskiller™ Our "mother company" is Radic8-INBair Group. We are the owners of the original Viruskiller™ technology that's installed in thousands of hospitals and other high-risk areas around the world. Since the coronavirus outbreak, we've been extremely busy manufacturing enough products to send to China and neighboring countries. The revamped edition of Hextio (black-edition) was scheduled for the end of the year, but considering the circumstances, we decided to set up a blazing fast crowdfunding campaign (4 days) and get Hextio to as many people as possible. Hextio uses the same core technology as the commercial units, which have a 99.9999% kill rate against all known respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, in a single air exchange. As a bonus, Hextio is also extremely good at taking other nano particles out of the air. Such as traffic pollution, toxic gases, ultrafine dust, etc. Get the highest certified clean air tech in the world at the best discount we'll ever offer! I'm here to answer your questions. Shoot!
UpvoteShare