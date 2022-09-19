Sign in
Hexospark
Email automation + CRM designed to spark conversations
Finally, a simple CRM that automatically populates itself based on contacts you find via LinkedIn or importing your own lists so you can launch 1-1 email campaigns at scale to turn leads into clients.
Launched in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
CRM
by
Hexospark
About this launch
Hexospark
Email automation + CRM designed to spark conversations.
Hexospark by
Hexospark
was hunted by
Stepan Aslanyan
in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
CRM
. Made by
Stepan Aslanyan
,
Veronika Jaghinyan
,
Viktor Manukyan
,
Hayk Ghukasyan
,
Lusine Danielyan
,
Vahe Sargsyan
,
Garik Tsaturyan
,
Narek Aspaturyan
,
Chris Closset
and
Gevorg Balyan
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
Hexospark
is not rated yet. This is Hexospark's first launch.
