Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
17 Reviews
Stepan Aslanyan
Maker
Pro
Hey Hunters! :) We are excited to announce that after hard work and huge amounts of data analyzed, we launched the first version of the Website Hygiene Attendant. The attendant continuously checks your website and informs you in case of any erosion to its health. We are still working on the Hexometer engine to help improve the online visibility of the websites monitored by our system. Stay tuned by using the free trial at Hexometer.com! We will be happy to answer all your questions.
Upvote (9)Share
Great work and congrats on the launch!
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
Pro
Website Hygiene? this is something new and something extremely important!!
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
Pro
@ani_harutyunyan1 100% agree ;)
Very coolest and important tool, great work.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@gevorg_danielyan1 Thanks!
Website hygiene has always been a problem for me. Happy this tool came about to help. Very excited!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@juicy_dogg thanks!