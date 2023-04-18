Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Hexomatic
See Hexomatic’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Hexomatic
Hexomatic
Create your own ChatGPT agent with Hexomatic
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tap into the internet as your data source and automate ChatGPT tasks at scale.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Marketing automation
by
Hexomatic
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Hexomatic
Web Scraping and Workflow Automation Made Easy
44
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Hexomatic by
Hexomatic
was hunted by
Stepan Aslanyan
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Stepan Aslanyan
,
Veronika Jaghinyan
,
Vahe Sargsyan
,
Gevorg Balyan
,
Chris Closset
,
Hayk Ghukasyan
,
Luiza Poladyan
,
Viktor Manukyan
and
Lusine Danielyan
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Hexomatic
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on July 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report